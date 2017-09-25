Rachel Brown-Finnis: Women's football 'dragged through mud'

Mark Sampson led England to the European Championship semi-finals this summer and saw them climb to third in the Fifa world rankings

Women's football has been "dragged through the mud" following Mark Sampson's sacking as England manager, says ex-goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis.

Sampson was dismissed on Wednesday after evidence of "inappropriate" behaviour in a previous role.

The 34-year-old, hired by the Football Association in 2013, was investigated in 2014 but found not to pose a risk.

"Nobody has come out of this well," said Brown-Finnis, who retired from international football in 2013.

"There has been a real lack of clarity," she told The Women's Football Show.

The FA board is meeting on Monday to discuss, among other things, the issues surrounding Sampson's dismissal.

The former England manager was also cleared this year of wrongdoing following discrimination allegations made by England players, including Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko.

"The investigations threw up more questions than answers," added Brown-Finnis.

'I would have celebrated'

Sampson was sacked following England's 6-0 victory over Russia on Tuesday.

After Nikita Parris opened the scoring in that game, the players ran over to celebrate with Sampson on the touchline.

There was some criticism of the celebration, but Parris described it as a statement of how "united" the England team are.

"I didn't think the players meant any disrespect," said Arsenal Women's captain Alex Scott.

The defender, who retired from England duty earlier in September, added: "The Lionesses have been trying to build a team culture. That is what we see in that celebration."

Brown-Finnis said she "would have celebrated" and defended the players who "didn't know he would get sacked afterwards".

"It is a fully emotional investment in Sampson and his staff," said Brown-Finnis.

'The best England team ever'

Brown-Finnis believes England's record goalscorer Kelly Smith, who retired in January, is one of the best candidates to take over from Sampson.

"It has to be somebody who is fully aware of the messages being delivered. This is the best England team we have ever had," she said.

Scott added: "It has to be the best person for the job - this team can win a medal at the next World Cup."