Falkirk: Peter Houston exits as manager after poor start to season

Peter Houston has departed his post as Falkirk manager following a poor start to the Scottish Championship season.

The 59-year-old's side sit second bottom of the table without a win having lost 2-0 at home to promoted Livingston on Saturday.

Houston's side lost in the promotion play-offs two seasons in a row and were expected to challenge again.

But the Bairns have announced that his three-year reign as boss has ended by "mutual arrangement".

Assistants James McDonaugh and Alan Maybury also leave "with immediate effect".

Technical director Alex Smith, the former Ross County and Dundee United manager, becomes interim manager for a second time and will be assisted by senior players Mark Kerr and Lee Miller along with academy director Michael McArdle.

"The board will take time to recruit the right management team to lead the club forward," Falkirk said in a website statement.

