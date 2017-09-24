BBC Sport - Brighton 1-0 Newcastle: Chris Hughton pleased with 'balanced' Brighton
Hughton pleased with 'balanced' Brighton
- From the section Football
Brighton manager Chris Hughton says he is pleased as his side's "balance" following their 1-0 victory over Newcastle as they record their second successive home Premier League victory.
