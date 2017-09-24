BBC Sport - Brighton 1-0 Newcastle Rafael Benitez believes Mbemba fouled in build-up to Brighton goal
Mbemba fouled for Brighton goal - Benitez
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez believes Chancel Mbemba was fouled in the build-up to Brighton's winner after the Magpies suffer a 1-0 loss against the Seagulls.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 1-0 Newcastle
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 24 September, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.
Premier League manager reaction
