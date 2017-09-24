BBC Sport - WSL highlights: Chelsea Ladies thrash Bristol City Women 6-0
WSL highlights: Chelsea thrash Bristol City
Watch highlights as Chelsea Ladies begin their Women's Super League One campaign by thrashing Bristol City Women 6-0.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea Ladies 6-0 Bristol City Women
