BBC Sport - WSL highlights: Chelsea Ladies thrash Bristol City Women 6-0

WSL highlights: Chelsea thrash Bristol City

Watch highlights as Chelsea Ladies begin their Women's Super League One campaign by thrashing Bristol City Women 6-0.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea Ladies 6-0 Bristol City Women

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

WSL highlights: Chelsea thrash Bristol City

Video

Moeen smashes six to reach brilliant century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Difficult day against Saints - Mourinho

Video

Warriors boss: Trump comments 'awful'

  • From the section News
Video

Golden duck for captain Morgan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Man City feeling better than last season - Guardiola

Video

'Three points are proof we are still here'

Video

'Spurs will struggle to make top four'

Video

Blaak wins world title despite early crash

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Shakespeare 'disappointed' with no reward

Video

Win means more than three points - Pochettino

Video

Spurs' finishing was clinical - Bilic

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired