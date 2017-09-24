Confederation Cup: TP Mazembe ease past Al Hilal Obeid

DR Congo and TP Mazembe's Jean Kasusula
Veteran defender Jean Kasusula set TP Mazembe on their way against Sudan's Al Hilal Obeid.

Defending champions TP Mazembe of DR Congo thrashed visiting Al Hilal Obeid of Sudan 5-0 to progress to the Confederation Cup semi-finals.

Sunday's win sees them win the tie 7-1 on aggregate after they won 2-1 in Sudan last weekend.

Jean Kassusla began the rout just before half-time from a free-kick.

Goals from Adama Traore, Ben Malango and Meschak Elia followed with Issama Mpeko putting the icing on the cake with a fifth goal in injury time.

Mazembe will now face FUS Rabat in the semi-finals after the Moroccans beat Tunisian's CS Sfaxien on penalties yesterday after their quarter-final ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Hosts Mazembe with their multi-national squad thought they had taken the lead after just eight minutes but Malango's goal was ruled out four a foul.

They eventually took the lead just before half-time with a superb free-kick from Kasusula who swept the ball past the wall from several metres outside the area.

Malian Adama Traore added a second shortly after half-time when the Sudanese side's defence failed to clear a ball across the face of the goal from Chico Ushindi.

Five minutes later Malango, who scored both of Mazembe's goals in the 2-1 first leg win made it 3-0.

He turned to fire home when the ball fell at his feet after a long range shot from Ghanaian Daniel Adjei.

The fourth goal came at the end of a speedy counter attack and finished off by Meschak Elia in the 84th minute just moments after he came on as a substitute.

Then in injury time after several quick-fire efforts that Obeid failed to deal with the ball came to Mpeko who embarrassed the keeper as the ball went between him and his near post.

