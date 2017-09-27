Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Paris Saint Germain v Bayern Munich
-
Line-ups
Paris SG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani Alves
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 20Kurzawa
- 6Verratti
- 8Motta
- 25Rabiot
- 29Mbappe
- 9Cavani
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 3Kimpembe
- 7Lucas Moura
- 11Di María
- 12Meunier
- 18Lo Celso
- 23Draxler
Bayern Mun
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 8Javi Martínez
- 4Süle
- 27Alaba
- 24Tolisso
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 23Vidal
- 25Müller
- 9Lewandowski
- 11Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 5Hummels
- 7Ribéry
- 10Robben
- 13Rafinha
- 19Rudy
- 29Coman
- 36Früchtl
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Neymar.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Javi Martínez following a corner.
Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, FC Bayern München 0. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.