Champions League - Group B
Paris SG1Bayern Mun0

Paris Saint Germain v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Paris SG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Dani Alves
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 6Verratti
  • 8Motta
  • 25Rabiot
  • 29Mbappe
  • 9Cavani
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 7Lucas Moura
  • 11Di María
  • 12Meunier
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 23Draxler

Bayern Mun

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 4Süle
  • 27Alaba
  • 24Tolisso
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 23Vidal
  • 25Müller
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 11Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 5Hummels
  • 7Ribéry
  • 10Robben
  • 13Rafinha
  • 19Rudy
  • 29Coman
  • 36Früchtl
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamParis SGAway TeamBayern Mun
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Neymar.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Javi Martínez following a corner.

Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, FC Bayern München 0. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd22004046
2CSKA21012203
3Basel210113-23
4Benfica200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG22006066
2Bayern Mun21013123
3Anderlecht201103-31
4Celtic201105-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21106064
2Roma21102114
3Atl Madrid20200002
4FK Qarabag200218-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona21103034
2Sporting21103214
3Olympiakos201123-11
4Juventus201103-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla21105234
2Liverpool20203302
3Spartak Moscow20202202
4NK Maribor201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006066
2Shakt Donsk210123-13
3Napoli21014313
4Feyenoord200217-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas22005146
2FC Porto21014313
3Monaco201114-31
4RB Leipzig201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22006156
2Tottenham22006156
3Bor Dortmd200226-40
4Apoel Nic200206-60
View full Champions League tables

