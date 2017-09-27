Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.
FC Basel v Benfica
Line-ups
Basel
- 1Vaclik
- 17Suchy
- 36Akanji
- 23Balanta
- 5Lang
- 34Xhaka
- 7Zuffi
- 28Petretta
- 11Steffen
- 9van Wolfswinkel
- 19Oberlin
Substitutes
- 13Salvi
- 20Serey Dié
- 24Elyounoussi
- 25Riveros Galeano
- 30Itten
- 31Schmid
- 33Bua
Benfica
- 12Julio César
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 4Luisão
- 33Jardel
- 3Grimaldo
- 17Zivkovic
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 5Fejsa
- 22Cervi
- 10Gonçalves Oliveira
- 9Jiménez
Substitutes
- 6Carvalho Souza
- 7Samaris
- 11Barbosa Almeida
- 14Seferovic
- 18Salvio
- 27Rafa Silva
- 30Semedo Varela
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marek Suchy (Basel).
Raúl Jiménez (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Basel).
Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
Raoul Petretta (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jonas (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franco Cervi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Franco Cervi.
Foul by Franco Cervi (Benfica).
Marek Suchy (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Basel 1, Benfica 0. Michael Lang (Basel) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Dimitri Oberlin (Basel) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.