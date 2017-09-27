Champions League - Group D
Sporting0Barcelona0

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

Line-ups

Sporting

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 92Piccini
  • 4Coates
  • 22Mathieu
  • 5Fábio Coentrão
  • 14Carvalho
  • 16Battaglia
  • 77Batalha MartinsBooked at 6mins
  • 8Borges Fernandes
  • 9Acuña
  • 88Doumbia

Substitutes

  • 3Silva
  • 10Ruíz
  • 11César Zanaki
  • 18Salin
  • 25Petrovic
  • 28Dost
  • 55Pereira Figueiredo

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 20Sergi
  • 5Busquets
  • 4Rakitic
  • 8Iniesta
  • 9L Suárez
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 6D Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 14Mascherano
  • 15Paulinho
  • 19Digne
  • 21André Gomes
  • 22Vidal
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamSportingAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Piccini (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Battaglia.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cristiano Piccini (Sporting Lisbon).

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

Seydou Doumbia (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon).

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fábio Coentrão.

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fábio Coentrão (Sporting Lisbon).

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon).

Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

Offside, Sporting Lisbon. Jeremy Mathieu tries a through ball, but Seydou Doumbia is caught offside.

Foul by Seydou Doumbia (Sporting Lisbon).

Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd22004046
2CSKA21012203
3Basel210113-23
4Benfica200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG22006066
2Bayern Mun21013123
3Anderlecht201103-31
4Celtic201105-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21106064
2Roma21102114
3Atl Madrid20200002
4FK Qarabag200218-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona21103034
2Sporting21103214
3Olympiakos201123-11
4Juventus201103-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla21105234
2Liverpool20203302
3Spartak Moscow20202202
4NK Maribor201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006066
2Shakt Donsk210123-13
3Napoli21014313
4Feyenoord200217-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas22005146
2FC Porto21014313
3Monaco201114-31
4RB Leipzig201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22006156
2Tottenham22006156
3Bor Dortmd200226-40
4Apoel Nic200206-60
View full Champions League tables

