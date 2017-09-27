Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona
Line-ups
Sporting
- 1Rui Patrício
- 92Piccini
- 4Coates
- 22Mathieu
- 5Fábio Coentrão
- 14Carvalho
- 16Battaglia
- 77Batalha MartinsBooked at 6mins
- 8Borges Fernandes
- 9Acuña
- 88Doumbia
Substitutes
- 3Silva
- 10Ruíz
- 11César Zanaki
- 18Salin
- 25Petrovic
- 28Dost
- 55Pereira Figueiredo
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 20Sergi
- 5Busquets
- 4Rakitic
- 8Iniesta
- 9L Suárez
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 14Mascherano
- 15Paulinho
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 22Vidal
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Cristiano Piccini (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Battaglia.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristiano Piccini (Sporting Lisbon).
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Seydou Doumbia (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fábio Coentrão.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fábio Coentrão (Sporting Lisbon).
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon).
Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Offside, Sporting Lisbon. Jeremy Mathieu tries a through ball, but Seydou Doumbia is caught offside.
Foul by Seydou Doumbia (Sporting Lisbon).
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.