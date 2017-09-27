Champions League - Group D
Juventus0Olympiakos0

Juventus v Olympiakos

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 27Sturaro
  • 15Barzagli
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 30Bentancur
  • 14Matuidi
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 10Dybala
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 6Khedira
  • 9Higuaín
  • 22Asamoah
  • 23Szczesny
  • 24Rugani
  • 33Bernardeschi

Olympiakos

  • 24Proto
  • 77Figueiras
  • 40Engels
  • 43Nikolaou
  • 23Koutris
  • 4Romao
  • 44Zdjelar
  • 8Odjidja-Ofoe
  • 90Pardo
  • 29Emenike
  • 92de Freita Couto Júnior

Substitutes

  • 1Choutesiotis
  • 3Botia
  • 6Tachtsidis
  • 7Fortounis
  • 10Marin
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 31Nabouhane
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamOlympiakos
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Dimitris Nikolaou (Olympiakos).

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Olympiakos. Silvio Proto tries a through ball, but Felipe Pardo is caught offside.

Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Diogo Figueiras (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sebá (Olympiakos) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Sasa Zdjelar (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Leonardo Koutris (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Emmanuel Emenike (Olympiakos).

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Felipe Pardo (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Felipe Pardo (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Olympiakos).

Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sebá (Olympiakos).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd22004046
2CSKA21012203
3Basel210113-23
4Benfica200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG22006066
2Bayern Mun21013123
3Anderlecht201103-31
4Celtic201105-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21106064
2Roma21102114
3Atl Madrid20200002
4FK Qarabag200218-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona21103034
2Sporting21103214
3Olympiakos201123-11
4Juventus201103-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla21105234
2Liverpool20203302
3Spartak Moscow20202202
4NK Maribor201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006066
2Shakt Donsk210123-13
3Napoli21014313
4Feyenoord200217-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas22005146
2FC Porto21014313
3Monaco201114-31
4RB Leipzig201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22006156
2Tottenham22006156
3Bor Dortmd200226-40
4Apoel Nic200206-60
