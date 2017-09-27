Foul by Dimitris Nikolaou (Olympiakos).
Juventus v Olympiakos
-
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 27Sturaro
- 15Barzagli
- 3Chiellini
- 12Alex Sandro
- 30Bentancur
- 14Matuidi
- 7Cuadrado
- 10Dybala
- 11Douglas Costa
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 6Khedira
- 9Higuaín
- 22Asamoah
- 23Szczesny
- 24Rugani
- 33Bernardeschi
Olympiakos
- 24Proto
- 77Figueiras
- 40Engels
- 43Nikolaou
- 23Koutris
- 4Romao
- 44Zdjelar
- 8Odjidja-Ofoe
- 90Pardo
- 29Emenike
- 92de Freita Couto Júnior
Substitutes
- 1Choutesiotis
- 3Botia
- 6Tachtsidis
- 7Fortounis
- 10Marin
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 31Nabouhane
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Olympiakos. Silvio Proto tries a through ball, but Felipe Pardo is caught offside.
Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Diogo Figueiras (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sebá (Olympiakos) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Sasa Zdjelar (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Leonardo Koutris (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emmanuel Emenike (Olympiakos).
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Felipe Pardo (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Felipe Pardo (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Olympiakos).
Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebá (Olympiakos).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.