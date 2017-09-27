Maxime Gonalons (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
FK Qarabag v Roma
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
FK Qarabag
- 13Sehic
- 5Medvedev
- 55Huseynov
- 14Sadiqov
- 25Agolli
- 2Qarayev
- 20Almeida de Oliveira
- 10Konzen Medina da Silva
- 8Marcos Madera
- 11Madatov
- 9Ndlovu
Substitutes
- 1Kanibolotskiy
- 7Amirquliyev
- 18Elyounoussi
- 52Rzezniczak
- 77Guerrier
- 91Diniyev
- 99Quintana Sosa
Roma
- 1Ramses Becker
- 25da Silva Peres
- 44Manolas
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 11Kolarov
- 7Pellegrini
- 21Gonalons
- 4Nainggolan
- 23Defrel
- 9Dzeko
- 92El Shaarawy
Substitutes
- 6Strootman
- 16De Rossi
- 17Ünder
- 20Fazio
- 24Florenzi
- 28Skorupski
- 30Santos da Silva
- Referee:
- Artur Dias Soares
Match Stats
Home TeamFK QarabagAway TeamRoma
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Dino Ndlovu (FK Qarabag).
Foul by Pedro Henrique (FK Qarabag).
Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.