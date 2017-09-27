Champions League - Group C
FK Qarabag0Roma0

FK Qarabag v Roma

Line-ups

FK Qarabag

  • 13Sehic
  • 5Medvedev
  • 55Huseynov
  • 14Sadiqov
  • 25Agolli
  • 2Qarayev
  • 20Almeida de Oliveira
  • 10Konzen Medina da Silva
  • 8Marcos Madera
  • 11Madatov
  • 9Ndlovu

Substitutes

  • 1Kanibolotskiy
  • 7Amirquliyev
  • 18Elyounoussi
  • 52Rzezniczak
  • 77Guerrier
  • 91Diniyev
  • 99Quintana Sosa

Roma

  • 1Ramses Becker
  • 25da Silva Peres
  • 44Manolas
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 11Kolarov
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 21Gonalons
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 23Defrel
  • 9Dzeko
  • 92El Shaarawy

Substitutes

  • 6Strootman
  • 16De Rossi
  • 17Ünder
  • 20Fazio
  • 24Florenzi
  • 28Skorupski
  • 30Santos da Silva
Referee:
Artur Dias Soares

Match Stats

Home TeamFK QarabagAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Maxime Gonalons (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dino Ndlovu (FK Qarabag).

Foul by Pedro Henrique (FK Qarabag).

Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

