Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Jan Vertonghen has made eight appearances for Tottenham this season while Dele Alli has played in seven games

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live and listen on BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Tottenham will be without suspended duo Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen for their Champions League Group H tie at Apoel Nicosia in Cyrpus.

Attacker Alli serves the second of a three-match ban following his red card against Gent in the Europa League in February.

Defender Vertonghen, meanwhile, was sent off in Spurs' 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

Mousa Dembele is a doubt because of an ankle injury.

Tottenham are second in Group H following their opening group game win against Dortmund. Real Madrid are top on goal difference.

MATCH FACTS