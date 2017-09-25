Champions League - Group F
Man City19:45Shakt Donsk
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Benjamin Mendy
Defender Benjamin Mendy joined Manchester City from Monaco for £52m in the summer

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy faces a late fitness test for Tuesday's Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk at Etihad Stadium.

Mendy was substituted with a knee problem during City's 5-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (knee) and defender Vincent Kompany (calf) are not yet fit.

Unbeaten City are top of the Premier League and have scored 27 goals in eight games so far this season.

"When we play at home we feel we are going to score goals," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "How many chances we create and concede is quite similar to last season. The stability can go down.

"We have to be careful and work in our habits and our fundamentals. Always we can do better and this is another test."

Aguero to set scoring record?

City striker Sergio Aguero has made a fine start to the Premier League season with six goals in six games.

The Argentine scored against Crystal Palace, moving him on to 176 goals for City and two more against Ukrainian side Shakhtar will make him the club's all-time top scorer.

However, Guardiola has warned his players not to underestimate Tuesday's opponents.

"It is the seventh time I have played against Shakhtar," said the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona manager.

"The first time we faced them was in the Champions League group stage. My team went to see them and came back saying 'wow'. I can assure you they were always one of the best teams in terms of playing football. It was always was so tough for me.

"My players are going to see how good they are and hopefully I can convince them to take them seriously. Shakhtar deserve all my credit."

MATCH FACTS

  • No Ukrainian club has ever won an away game in the Champions League against English opposition (D2 L12). In fact, Shakhtar have lost all four of their trips to England in the competition.
  • Manchester City are unbeaten in their past nine Champions League home games (W6 D3), their longest run without defeat on home soil in the competition. City's last defeat at the Etihad dates was in September 2015 against Juventus.
  • Three of Manchester City's four goals against Feyenoord in their first Group F match came from corners. They have never won their opening two games of a Champions League campaign.
  • None of Manchester City's 37 Champions League group games have ended goalless.
  • Shakhtar have lost their past four away games in the Champions League, conceding 14 goals and scoring none.
  • However, Shakhtar have the opportunity to win their opening two games of a Champions League campaign for only the third time, having previously done so in 2007-08 and 2010-11.
  • Of Shakhtar Donetsk's 108 goals in the Champions League, 69 have been scored by Brazilians - the highest ratio for any team having made at least three appearances in the competition.
  • If he plays, Andiy Pyatov will become the fourth Ukrainian to reach 50 games in the Champions League.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 26th September 2017

View all Champions League fixtures

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd11003033
2CSKA11002113
3Benfica100112-10
4Basel100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG11005053
2Bayern Mun11003033
3Anderlecht100103-30
4Celtic100105-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea11006063
2Atl Madrid10100001
3Roma10100001
4FK Qarabag100106-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11003033
2Sporting11003213
3Olympiakos100123-10
4Juventus100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla10102201
2Spartak Moscow10101101
3Liverpool10102201
4NK Maribor10101101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11004043
2Shakt Donsk11002113
3Napoli100112-10
4Feyenoord100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas11003123
2Monaco10101101
3RB Leipzig10101101
4FC Porto100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid11003033
2Tottenham11003123
3Bor Dortmd100113-20
4Apoel Nic100103-30
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Golf Lesson
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired