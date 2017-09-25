Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Sadio Mane's last appearance came against Sevilla on matchday one

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is available for Tuesday's Champions League Group E game with Spartak Moscow in Russia.

Senegalese Mane has missed his team's past three games after being sent off for a foul on keeper Ederson Moraes against Manchester City.

Defender Joe Gomez serves a one-match ban after he was sent off in the 2-2 draw with Sevilla earlier this month.

Netherlands forward Quincy Promes is a doubt for Spartak Moscow.

Promes missed Saturday's 2-2 draw with Anzhi Makhachkala because of a calf injury.

MATCH FACTS