Spartak Moscow v Liverpool
text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is available for Tuesday's Champions League Group E game with Spartak Moscow in Russia.
Senegalese Mane has missed his team's past three games after being sent off for a foul on keeper Ederson Moraes against Manchester City.
Defender Joe Gomez serves a one-match ban after he was sent off in the 2-2 draw with Sevilla earlier this month.
Netherlands forward Quincy Promes is a doubt for Spartak Moscow.
Promes missed Saturday's 2-2 draw with Anzhi Makhachkala because of a calf injury.
MATCH FACTS
- Spartak Moscow and Liverpool's only previous Champions League encounter was in the 2002-03 first group stage. Liverpool won both games 8-1 on aggregate, including a 3-1 victory in Russia.
- Spartak Moscow have won only two of their past 17 home games in the Champions League (D5 L10). They've also kept only one clean sheet in their past 18 games on home soil in the competition.
- Spartak Moscow have won only five of their past 36 Champions League games (D6 L25). They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 11 outings in the competition.
- Spartak Moscow's last 19 Champions League goals have all been scored from inside the box.
- Spartak Moscow have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League only once in their 11 previous appearances, in 1995-96 (quarter-finalists).
- Meanwhile, this is Liverpool's 10th Champions League campaign, and only their second appearance in the group stages in the past eight seasons. They have not reached the knockout stages of the Champions League since 2008-09.
- Liverpool have failed to win any of their past six Champions League games (D3 L3), their longest run without a victory in the competition. They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their past eight Champions League games.
- Liverpool have won only one of their past seven away games in the Champions League (D3 L3) - this coming against Debrecen in November 2009 (1-0).
- Liverpool had 17 more shots than their opponents Sevilla, the biggest positive differential that did not lead to a win on matchday one of this season's Champions League (2-2).
- Spartak Moscow striker Luiz Adriano didn't have a single shot on target but conceded more fouls than any other player on matchday one (6).
- Liverpool's Roberto Firmino was the only player to miss a penalty on matchday one (out of six attempted).