Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Genoa 0.
Inter Milan 1-0 Genoa
Adel Taarabt was one of two Genoa players sent off in injury time after Inter Milan scored a late winner.
Unbeaten Inter had the better chances, with Marcelo Brozovic hitting the post.
They looked set to be frustrated before Danilo D'Ambrosio headed in a Joao Mario corner late on.
Stephane Omeonga was sent off for pulling back Eder on the halfway line when the Inter player was in on goal, and Taarabt was then dismissed for a two-footed tackle on Yann Karamoh.
Genoa remain without a win from their opening six Serie A games, while Inter Milan stay in third place.
Elsewhere, fourth-placed Lazio won 3-0 at Verona, with Ciro Immobile scoring twice in the first half.
Crotone beat fellow strugglers Benevento 2-0 for their first win of the season. Serie A debutants Benevento have lost all six games so far and are bottom of the table. Chievo won 2-0 at Cagliari.
Earlier on Sunday, Sampdoria beat AC Milan 2-0.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 25Miranda
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 11Vecino
- 20Valero IglesiasSubstituted forKaramohat 72'minutes
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forÉderat 60'minutes
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forJoão Márioat 81'minutes
- 44Perisic
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 10João Mário
- 13Ranocchia
- 17Karamoh
- 21Santon
- 23Éder
- 27Padelli
- 46Berni
- 55Nagatomo
- 61Vanheusden
- 99Pinamonti
Genoa
- 1Perin
- 14Biraschi
- 13Rossettini
- 87ZukanovicBooked at 90mins
- 20Rosi
- 4Cofie
- 44Miguel VelosoSubstituted forRigoniat 79'minutes
- 93LaxaltSubstituted forMiglioreat 53'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 40OmeongaBooked at 90mins
- 11TaarabtBooked at 90mins
- 64PellegriSubstituted forPandevat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gentiletti
- 9Centurión
- 16Galabinov
- 17Palladino
- 18Migliore
- 19Pandev
- 21Brlek
- 22Lazovic
- 23Lamanna
- 27Ricci
- 30Rigoni
- 74Salcedo Mora
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Genoa 0.
Dismissal
Adel Taarabt (Genoa) is shown the red card.
Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adel Taarabt (Genoa).
Booking
Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).
Dismissal
Stephane Omeonga (Genoa) is shown the red card.
Éder (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Genoa).
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).
Aleandro Rosi (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleandro Rosi (Genoa).
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Genoa 0. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Mário with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.
Attempt saved. Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Mário with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Francesco Migliore.
Booking
Francesco Migliore (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Migliore (Genoa).
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Goran Pandev (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. João Mário replaces Marcelo Brozovic.
Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Migliore (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Luca Rigoni replaces Miguel Veloso because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Miguel Veloso (Genoa) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Stephane Omeonga (Genoa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Goran Pandev.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Pietro Pellegri.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Mattia Perin.
Attempt saved. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Miranda (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pietro Pellegri (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Yann Karamoh replaces Borja Valero.
Attempt saved. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Offside, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.