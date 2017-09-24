Sampdoria 2-0 AC Milan

From the section

Sampdoria remain unbeaten in Serie A with three wins and two draws

Duvan Zapata took advantage of a huge error from his cousin Cristian Zapata as Sampdoria beat AC Milan in Serie A.

The Milan defender headed a bouncing cross straight to Sampdoria's striker to power home from six yards out.

Late substitute Ricky Alvarez added an injury-time second via the post from the corner of the box.

Samp had been awarded an early penalty, although the referee overturned his handball decision after consulting the video referee and seeing a replay.

Milan - who spent £175m this summer - remain fifth in the table, one point above Sampdoria.