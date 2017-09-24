Italian Serie A
Sampdoria2Milan0

Sampdoria 2-0 AC Milan

Duvan Zapata scores
Sampdoria remain unbeaten in Serie A with three wins and two draws

Duvan Zapata took advantage of a huge error from his cousin Cristian Zapata as Sampdoria beat AC Milan in Serie A.

The Milan defender headed a bouncing cross straight to Sampdoria's striker to power home from six yards out.

Late substitute Ricky Alvarez added an injury-time second via the post from the corner of the box.

Samp had been awarded an early penalty, although the referee overturned his handball decision after consulting the video referee and seeing a replay.

Milan - who spent £175m this summer - remain fifth in the table, one point above Sampdoria.

Line-ups

Sampdoria

  • 1Puggioni
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 26Silvestre
  • 13Ferrari
  • 17Strinic
  • 8Barreto
  • 34TorreiraSubstituted forCapezziat 90+3'minutes
  • 18PraetSubstituted forÁlvarezat 90+1'minutes
  • 90RamírezSubstituted forVerreat 84'minutes
  • 91Zapata
  • 27Quagliarella

Substitutes

  • 3Andersen
  • 7Sala
  • 9Caprari
  • 10Djuricic
  • 11Álvarez
  • 16Linetty
  • 19Regini
  • 21Verre
  • 28Capezzi
  • 29Murru
  • 92Tozzo
  • 99Kownacki

Milan

  • 99DonnarummaBooked at 72mins
  • 17Zapata
  • 19BonucciBooked at 83mins
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 20AbateSubstituted forBoriniat 82'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 21Biglia
  • 5BonaventuraSubstituted forCutroneat 78'minutes
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forCalhanogluat 78'minutes
  • 7Kalinic

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 9Valente Silva
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 11Borini
  • 22Musacchio
  • 29Paletta
  • 30Storari
  • 63Cutrone
  • 73Locatelli
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamMilan
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Sampdoria 2, Milan 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sampdoria 2, Milan 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Leonardo Capezzi replaces Lucas Torreira because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Sampdoria 2, Milan 0. Ricardo Álvarez (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Ricardo Álvarez replaces Dennis Praet.

Offside, Milan. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.

Hand ball by Valerio Verre (Sampdoria).

Attempt missed. Matías Silvestre (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Torreira with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).

Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Valerio Verre replaces Gastón Ramírez.

Booking

Leonardo Bonucci (Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria).

Offside, Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Fabio Borini replaces Ignazio Abate.

Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria).

Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).

Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Milan. Ignazio Abate tries a through ball, but Nikola Kalinic is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu replaces Suso.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Giacomo Bonaventura.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.

Attempt blocked. Nikola Kalinic (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Suso.

Attempt missed. Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.

Booking

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Sampdoria 1, Milan 0. Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Nikola Kalinic (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) because of an injury.

Offside, Milan. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Ignazio Abate is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Dennis Praet (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.

Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).

Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).

Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Lucas Torreira.

Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th September 2017

  • SampdoriaSampdoria2MilanAC Milan0
    FT
  • CagliariCagliari14:00ChievoChievo
  • CrotoneCrotone14:00BeneventoBenevento
  • Inter MilanInter Milan14:00GenoaGenoa
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona14:00LazioLazio
  • SassuoloSassuolo17:00BolognaBologna
  • FiorentinaFiorentina19:45AtalantaAtalanta
View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli66002251718
2Juventus66001831518
3Inter Milan5410112913
4Roma5401124812
5Milan6402108212
6Sampdoria532084411
7Torino6321109111
8Lazio5311108210
9Atalanta52129727
10Fiorentina52038716
11Cagliari520346-26
12Chievo512258-35
13Bologna512247-35
14Sassuolo511338-54
15SPAL6114511-64
16Udinese6105813-53
17Genoa502359-42
18Hellas Verona5023111-102
19Crotone5014111-101
20Benevento5005114-130
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired