Match ends, Sampdoria 2, Milan 0.
Sampdoria 2-0 AC Milan
Duvan Zapata took advantage of a huge error from his cousin Cristian Zapata as Sampdoria beat AC Milan in Serie A.
The Milan defender headed a bouncing cross straight to Sampdoria's striker to power home from six yards out.
Late substitute Ricky Alvarez added an injury-time second via the post from the corner of the box.
Samp had been awarded an early penalty, although the referee overturned his handball decision after consulting the video referee and seeing a replay.
Milan - who spent £175m this summer - remain fifth in the table, one point above Sampdoria.
Line-ups
Sampdoria
- 1Puggioni
- 24Bereszynski
- 26Silvestre
- 13Ferrari
- 17Strinic
- 8Barreto
- 34TorreiraSubstituted forCapezziat 90+3'minutes
- 18PraetSubstituted forÁlvarezat 90+1'minutes
- 90RamírezSubstituted forVerreat 84'minutes
- 91Zapata
- 27Quagliarella
Substitutes
- 3Andersen
- 7Sala
- 9Caprari
- 10Djuricic
- 11Álvarez
- 16Linetty
- 19Regini
- 21Verre
- 28Capezzi
- 29Murru
- 92Tozzo
- 99Kownacki
Milan
- 99DonnarummaBooked at 72mins
- 17Zapata
- 19BonucciBooked at 83mins
- 13Romagnoli
- 20AbateSubstituted forBoriniat 82'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 21Biglia
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forCutroneat 78'minutes
- 68Rodríguez
- 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forCalhanogluat 78'minutes
- 7Kalinic
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 9Valente Silva
- 10Calhanoglu
- 11Borini
- 22Musacchio
- 29Paletta
- 30Storari
- 63Cutrone
- 73Locatelli
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sampdoria 2, Milan 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Leonardo Capezzi replaces Lucas Torreira because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 2, Milan 0. Ricardo Álvarez (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Ricardo Álvarez replaces Dennis Praet.
Offside, Milan. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
Hand ball by Valerio Verre (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Matías Silvestre (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Torreira with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Valerio Verre replaces Gastón Ramírez.
Booking
Leonardo Bonucci (Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria).
Offside, Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Fabio Borini replaces Ignazio Abate.
Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria).
Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).
Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Milan. Ignazio Abate tries a through ball, but Nikola Kalinic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu replaces Suso.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Giacomo Bonaventura.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.
Attempt blocked. Nikola Kalinic (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Suso.
Attempt missed. Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.
Booking
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 1, Milan 0. Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nikola Kalinic (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) because of an injury.
Offside, Milan. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Ignazio Abate is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Dennis Praet (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).
Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Lucas Torreira.
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).