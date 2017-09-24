Scottish Gossip: Old Firm derby, Rodgers, Caixinha, Griffiths,

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has accused Scott Brown of elbowing Alfredo Morelos during Celtic's Old Firm derby victory at Ibrox. (Various)

Brendan Rodgers hailed his side's win against Rangers and says Celtic "can't win every game by five and six". (Various)

Rodgers has praised striker Leigh Griffiths' scoring rate as "exceptional" after he notched his 67th league goal for Celtic in the Old Firm derby win. (Various)