Scottish Gossip: Old Firm derby, Rodgers, Caixinha, Griffiths,

Football gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has accused Scott Brown of elbowing Alfredo Morelos during Celtic's Old Firm derby victory at Ibrox. (Various)

Brendan Rodgers hailed his side's win against Rangers and says Celtic "can't win every game by five and six". (Various)

Rodgers has praised striker Leigh Griffiths' scoring rate as "exceptional" after he notched his 67th league goal for Celtic in the Old Firm derby win. (Various)

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired