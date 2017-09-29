Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has scored in each of his first three home league appearances

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is pushing for a recall after overcoming a knee injury.

Danny Welbeck remain sidelined, as do Calum Chambers, Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla.

Brighton will be without striker Tomer Hemed, who begins a three-match ban after being found guilty of violent conduct against Newcastle last weekend.

Glenn Murray has returned to training following an ankle injury, but Beram Kayal and Sam Baldock remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "On paper, and with many of their big names rested in Thursday's Europa League match in Belarus, this looks like it should be a straightforward home win for Arsenal.

"But Brighton manager Chris Houghton knows what it's like to upset odds at The Emirates. He was in charge of Newcastle the last time Arsenal lost at home to a newly-promoted team seven years ago, with the Magpies recording a 1-0 win.

"Brighton will likely need to keep it tight to stand a chance this time too, with scoring goals likely to be their biggest immediate problems.

"Tomer Hemed begins a three-match ban, whilst Glen Murray and Sam Baldock have been unavailable in recent weeks, so their attacking resources will surely be tested."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton deserved their win over Newcastle last weekend but it is hard to see them getting anything at the Emirates.

The Seagulls will sit in - but that is not a problem for Arsenal because they have got so many players who are good on the ball.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won the last four meetings, the three most recent coming in the FA Cup.

Brighton have only ever beaten Arsenal twice in 16 attempts, both home league victories in 1982.

Albion have scored once in their past six away matches at Arsenal (D1, L5).

Arsenal

Arsenal have won eight successive Premier League home games dating back to March, one victory shy of their all-time record at the Emirates Stadium.

They have kept three straight league clean sheets since the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool last month.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 31 league matches against newly promoted sides (W26, D5) since losing 2-1 at QPR in March 2012.

The last promoted side to win at the Emirates were Newcastle in November 2010 - then managed by current Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

Arsene Wenger could record victory over a 45th different Premier League club, which would surpass Sir Alex Ferguson's feat.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored in each of his opening three home league appearances - the last Arsenal player to score in his first four was Jackie Henderson in 1958, who went on to score in five.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could win consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since September 1982, when they enjoyed home victories against Arsenal and Sunderland.

They have won only one of their last 32 top-flight away matches, a 2-1 victory at Swansea in March 1983 (D8, L23).

The Seagulls are yet to win an away game in league or cup this season, scoring only one goal.

Albion have used a league-low 16 players so far this season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 12% Probability of home win: 83% Probability of away win: 5%

