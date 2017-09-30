Women's Super League 1
B'ham City Ladies12:30Everton Ladies
Venue: Automated Technology Group Stadium

Birmingham City Ladies v Everton Ladies (Sun)

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies11006063
2Man City Women11004043
3Reading Women21013123
4Arsenal Women11003213
5Sunderland Ladies11001013
6Liverpool Ladies210123-13
7B'ham City Ladies100123-10
8Everton Ladies100102-20
9Yeovil Town Ladies100104-40
10Bristol City Women100106-60
