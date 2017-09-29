Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United (Sun)

Keiren Westwood has made 129 league appearances for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal could make changes after successive defeats by Sheffield United and Birmingham City.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (ribs) could return after missing the loss at Blues.

Leeds United are without defender Liam Cooper after his red card in the defeat by Cardiff City, so Matthew Pennington is set to start.

Striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga is likely to come back in after being an unused substitute in that game.

SAM's prediction Home win - 41% Draw - 27% Away win - 32%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts