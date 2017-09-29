Championship
Sheff Wed12:15Leeds
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United (Sun)

Keiren Westwood
Keiren Westwood has made 129 league appearances for Sheffield Wednesday
Sunday 12:00-14:15 BST

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal could make changes after successive defeats by Sheffield United and Birmingham City.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (ribs) could return after missing the loss at Blues.

Leeds United are without defender Liam Cooper after his red card in the defeat by Cardiff City, so Matthew Pennington is set to start.

Striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga is likely to come back in after being an unused substitute in that game.

SAM's prediction
Home win - 41%Draw - 27%Away win - 32%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • The Owls have only won one of their last six league games against Leeds (D2 L3) since beating them 6-0 in January 2014.
  • Leeds have not won back-to-back league games at Hillsborough since April 2000, when they won three on the bounce.
  • This is the fifth league meeting between the teams on a Sunday - Leeds have won all the previous four, in January 1992 (6-1), November 1998 (2-1), April 2000 (3-0) and August 2006 (1-0).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have not lost back-to-back league games at Hillsborough since April 2014.
  • Meanwhile, Leeds have lost their last two away games in the Championship, last losing three in a row on the road back in December 2014.
  • Leeds have won all six of their league games in which they have scored the first goal this season, but have lost both in which they have conceded first.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff10721179823
2Sheff Utd10703148621
3Leeds106221881020
4Wolves106221511420
5Preston10541114719
6Ipswich96031913618
7Bristol City104511710717
8Aston Villa104421610616
9Middlesbrough10433117415
10Norwich10433912-315
11Fulham10352129314
12Millwall103431310313
13QPR103431313013
14Sheff Wed103431212013
15Derby93331313012
16Nottm Forest104061318-512
17Hull102351618-29
18Reading9234810-29
19Burton10235619-139
20Brentford101541113-28
21Barnsley92251014-48
22Birmingham10226613-78
23Sunderland101361019-96
24Bolton10028421-172
