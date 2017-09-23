Turkish Super Lig
Fenerbahçe2Besiktas1

Fenerbahce 2-1 Besiktas

Ricardo Quaresma
Ricardo Quaresma was shown the first red card - after 43 minutes

Five players were sent off as Fenerbahce beat Besiktas in an Istanbul derby featuring two goals and three red cards in the final five minutes.

Giuliano gave the hosts the lead and Vincent Janssen - on loan from Tottenham made it 2-0, before ex-Liverpool striker Ryan Babel pulled one back.

Besiktas' Ricardo Quaresma was sent off for two yellows before Luis Neto was dismissed for bringing down a player through on goal just before half-time.

The visitors had Atiba Hutchinson sent off with five minutes left for two bookings.

Ismail Koybası of Fenerbahce was then shown a red car for a dangerous tackle, before Oguzhan Ozyakup's second yellow card deep into injury time meant the visitors ended with eight players.

Line-ups

Fenerbahçe

  • 18Kameni
  • 4Isla
  • 33Neustädter
  • 14Novo NetoBooked at 45mins
  • 3Ali KaldirimSubstituted forKöybasiat 75'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 11EkiciBooked at 30minsSubstituted forTopalat 45'minutes
  • 89De Souza Dias
  • 8Tufan
  • 20de Paula
  • 23JanssenBooked at 23mins
  • 28ValbuenaSubstituted forPotukat 69'minutesBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 1Demirel
  • 5Topal
  • 6Köybasi
  • 7Potuk
  • 9Viana de Santana
  • 19Ozbayrakli
  • 54Ersu
  • 66Guctekin
  • 92Chahechouhe
  • 99Soldado

Besiktas

  • 1Agosto Ramírez
  • 12MedelSubstituted forArslanat 81'minutes
  • 5Pepe
  • 6TosicBooked at 78mins
  • 88Erkin
  • 13HutchinsonBooked at 85mins
  • 10OzyakupBooked at 90mins
  • 7QuaresmaBooked at 43mins
  • 94Souza ConceiçãoSubstituted forNegredoat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8BabelBooked at 90mins
  • 23TosunSubstituted forLensat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Mitrovic
  • 9Negredo
  • 11Pektemek
  • 14Aksoy
  • 15Cinar
  • 17Lens
  • 18Arslan
  • 20Uysal
  • 29Zengin
  • 97Yuvakuran
Referee:
Alì Palabiyik

Match Stats

Home TeamFenerbahçeAway TeamBesiktas
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home22
Away18

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd September 2017

View all Turkish Super Lig scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray54101331013
2Besiktas6411105513
3Fenerbahçe63211410411
4Göztepe S.K.5311107310
5Kayserispor531186210
6Istanbul Basaksehir631299010
7Akhisarspor631279-210
8Bursaspor530211749
9Trabzonspor6222141318
10Kasimpasa S.K.52129907
11Alanyaspor62131114-37
12Konyaspor620478-16
13Sivasspor520368-26
14Kardemir Karabükspor51226605
15Yeni Malatyaspor5113811-34
16Gençlerbirligi6114612-64
17Antalyaspor503248-43
18Osmanlispor5014614-81
View full Turkish Super Lig table

Top Stories

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired