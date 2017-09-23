BBC Sport - Joe Gormley scores twice as Cliftonville recover to beat Carrick
Gormley double as Cliftonville recover to beat Carrick
- From the section Football
Two goals from Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley secure a 2-1 comeback win over Carrick Rangers.
Carrick took the lead after three minutes when Eamon McAllister's corner was glanced into his own net by Aaron Donnelly.
Gormley fired in a double to secure the victory, firstly finishing off a breakaway move before slotting home a penalty.
