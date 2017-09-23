BBC Sport - Ballymena earn three points away to Ballinamallard
Ballymena pick up three points at Ballinamallard
- From the section Football
Ballymena United make it three wins from their last four in the league with 3-1 success away to Ballinamallard United.
Leroy Millar, Tony Kane (penalty) and Cathair Friel put David Jeffrey's men three up.
Josh McIlwaine replied for the Mallards who are bottom with just one point from eight matches.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired