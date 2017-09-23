BBC Sport - Missed penalty drama as Coleraine draw at Glentoran
Penalty drama as Coleraine draw at Glentoran
Football
Ten-man Coleraine go top of the Irish Premiership by drawing 0-0 away to Glentoran who miss a late penalty.
Josh Carson was sent off for a late tackle on Glentoran captain Marcus Kane on 20 minutes, but the hosts failed to make the most of their man advantage.
Both sides missed chances, with Glentoran midfielder John McGuigan blazing a stoppage-time penalty over the bar.
