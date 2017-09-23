BBC Sport - Swansea 1-2 Watford: Marco Silva hails Hornets' belief
Watford believed until the end - Silva
- From the section Football
Watford head coach Marco Silva praises the attitude of his players as the Hornets scored in the 90th minute of the game to defeat Swansea
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 1-2 Watford
