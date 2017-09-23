Scottish League Two: Callumn Morrison double as Stirling extend lead

Callumn Morrison took his tally to five in three games and nine for the season

Callumn Morrison's double helped Stirling Albion open up a five-point gap at the top of League Two as they edged out Annan Athletic 3-2.

With Montrose losing 3-0 away to Elgin City, Peterhead move up to second after their 3-0 win away to Edinburgh City.

Stenhousemuir are now third after their 3-0 win over Berwick Rangers.

Harvey Swann's stoppage-time penalty won Cowdenbeath a point away to Clyde, but the Blue Brazil remain bottom of the table, a point behind Edinburgh.

Owen Moxon opened the scoring for Annan after only eight minutes in Stirling, but Darren Smith slotted Peter MacDonald's assist into the top corner three minutes later to level.

Morrison pounced on a defensive blunder and fired into the empty net on the half-hour mark to put the hosts ahead, but Aidan Smith equalised for the Galabankies following a quick break after 61 minutes.

However, Morrison was on hand to bag the winner with 16 minutes remaining - and take the on-loan Hearts midfielder's goals tally to five in three games and nine this season.

Jason Brown picked out the centre of the goal midway through the first half to put Peterhead on their way to ending Edinburgh's two-match winning run.

Late efforts from Russell McLean and Scott Brown completed the scoring.

Stenhousemuir made it six league games unbeaten with Mark McGuigan on target in the opening and closing stages against Berwick, either side of Patrick Scullion's 14th-minute own goal.

Lewis Sprepp picked out Bruce Anderson for Elgin's opener after 19 minutes against Montrose as the Borough Briggs outfit move up two places to fifth.

Brian Cameron's penalty five minutes after the break doubled their lead and Jamie Reid added the gloss late on.

Clyde looked to be on their way to victory over Cowdenbeath before having to settle for a point and finishing the game with 10 men.

Smart Osadolor broke the deadlock deep into the second half, but the Cumbernauld side had Jack Breslin sent off and Harvey Swann made no mistake with the late penalty.

The point was, though, enough to take the Bully Wee above Annan into seventh place.