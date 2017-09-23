BBC Sport - Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield: David Wagner 'very happy' with 'deserved' point
Wagner 'very happy' with 'deserved' point
- From the section Football
Huddersfield manager David Wagner says his side "deserved" their point after drawing 0-0 against Burnley at Turf Moor.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield
