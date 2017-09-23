BBC Sport - Everton 2-1 Bournemouth: Defeat 'difficult to take' - Eddie Howe
Everton defeat 'difficult to take' for Howe
Football
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe describes his side's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Everton at Goodison as "difficult to take" after conceding two late goals to lose their fifth league game out of six this season.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 2-1 Bournemouth
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday at 22:25 on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.
