BBC Sport - Everton 2-1 Bournemouth: Ronald Koeman hails 'really important' win
Koeman hails 'really important' win
Everton manager describes his side's 2-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park as "really important" win after substitute Oumar Niasse scores two late goals to turn the game around.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 2-1 Bournemouth
