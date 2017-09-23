BBC Sport - Glentoran player slips up with chance to score winning penalty
Glentoran player slips in late penalty drama
- From the section Football
It is 0-0 in stoppage-time when Glentoran's John McGuigan has a chance to score the winner against Coleraine in the Irish Premiership - but it all goes horribly wrong.
He slips and sends the ball high over the bar.
The match ends goal-less and Coleraine's point takes them back to the top of the Irish Premiership.
