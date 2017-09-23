Irish Premiership: Ten-man Coleraine on top after Glens fluff penalty

John McGuigan slipped as he took a stoppage-time penalty which could have given Glentoran a win over Coleraine
Glentoran's John McGuigan missed a stoppage-time penalty in a 0-0 draw against 10-man Coleraine whose point was enough to put them back on top.

The Bannsiders, who had won their first seven in the league, had Josh Carson sent off in the 20th minute.

The late drama came when a penalty was awarded for David Ogilby's tackle on Curtis Allen but McGuigan slipped and the ball ballooned over the bar.

Coleraine sit one point ahead of overnight leaders Linfield.

Elsewhere, Glenavon saw off Ards 3-0 to move up to third, Cliftonville came from behind to win at Carrick, Ballymena took the points at Ballinamallard and Crusaders were held 1-1 at home by Dungannon Swifts.

Coleraine may have lost their 100% wining record in that draw at the Oval, but boss Oran Kearney was not too despondent as they played for more than 70 minutes with 10 men.

Midfielder Carson was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Marcus Kane to put the pressure on the Bannsiders.

Both sides had chance to win it but, after great saves and last-ditch defending, the match seemed to be heading to a 0-0 draw.

Eventually it did end that was - after McGuigan's remarkable penalty miss.

