Swansea City: Paul Clement criticises himself and team after Watford defeat

Swansea City boss Paul Clement was severely critical of his players and himself after their defeat by Watford.

Richarlison's 90th-minute goal consigned the Swans to a third loss from their opening three home league games of the season for the first time.

Swansea were dismal in the first half, prompting boos from their own fans.

"We played really poorly in the first half and I have to take responsibility for that because I chose the shape of the team," said the head coach.

"I chose the line-up and it proved to be incorrect and I think I did the right thing to make the changes at half-time in terms of the shape and personnel.

"On reflection that was a 95-minute game we only played for 40 minutes. That is not good enough.

"I am very disappointed for the supporters, they have come here to see their side play three times at home and we have lost every game."

Clement had stuck with the 5-3-2 formation which had helped Swansea claim a goalless draw away against Tottenham a week earlier.

The only aim at Wembley was to contain Spurs but, at the Liberty Stadium, the same system looked overly cautious against a Watford side looking to recover from a 6-0 thrashing by Manchester City in their previous outing.

Swansea produced a limp first-half display against the Hornets and Clement was so frustrated with his own tactics and his players' listless performances that he considered making substitutions before the interval.

Tammy Abraham's equaliser was the high point for Swansea against Watford

"I was frustrated by individual performances, and myself for picking the wrong line-up and shape because when we changed it was better," said Clement.

"I was very close to making the changes before half-time, but I wanted to use the interval to explain exactly what I wanted on the tactics board so I could get the message over more effectively.

"I told the players that when the supporters get on your back it is because they want you to do better and they are demanding of you, it's fair enough.

"Then you have to show the character to play in difficult circumstances, to step up and keep asking for the ball rather than going into a shell and not be available to make a better passing option.

"We were not positive enough."

As well as heckling Swansea's players for their backward passes and general lack of invention, the home fans at the Liberty Stadium also chanted the name of midfielder Leon Britton.

The 35-year-old is a club legend having played for the Swans in all four divisions of the English Football League, and he played an important role in helping the team avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

But he has fallen out of favour during this campaign, with Clement leaving him out of the matchday squad against Watford.

"The players on the pitch have to listen to that, when the fans are calling for a player that's not even in the squad," Clement said.

"He's a very good player and we've got good players who are on the bench, and I've told them I'm not going to be worried who's upset if they're not in the 11 or the 18 I have to pick."