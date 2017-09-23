BBC Sport - Swansea 1-2 Watford: Swans gifted Hornets goals - Paul Clement
Swansea gifted Watford goals - Clement
- From the section Football
Swansea manager Paul Clement says his side "gifted" two goals to Watford, after the Hornets won 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 1-2 Watford
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday at 22:25 on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired