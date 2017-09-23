BBC Sport - Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace: Eagles have a lot of work to do - Roy Hodgson
Palace have a lot of work to do - Hodgson
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson admits he and his players have "a lot of work to do", after losing 5-0 at Manchester City.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday at 22:25 on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired