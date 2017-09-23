BBC Sport - West Ham 2-3 Tottenham: Spurs' finishing was clinical -Slaven Bilic
Spurs' finishing was clinical - Bilic
- From the section Football
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says although his team began their match against Tottenham well, Spurs produced some "clinical" finishing to beat the Hammers 3-2.
Match report: West Ham 2-3 Tottenham
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday at 22:30 on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired