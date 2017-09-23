BBC Sport - Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield: Blatant diving 'unacceptable' - Sean Dyche
Blatant diving 'unacceptable' - Dyche
Burnley boss Sean Dyche says diving is "unacceptable" after Huddersfield's Rajiv van la Parra was booked for going down inside the penalty area.
