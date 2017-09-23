BBC Sport - Southampton 0-1 Man Utd: Difficult day against Saints - Jose Mourinho

Difficult day against Saints - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United were given their most difficult test this season as they beat Southampton 1-0 at St Mary's.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday at 22:25 on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.

Top videos

Video

Difficult day against Saints - Mourinho

Video

Man City feeling better than last season - Guardiola

Video

'Spurs will struggle to make top four'

Video

Blaak wins world title despite early crash

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Win means more than three points - Pochettino

Video

Spurs' finishing was clinical - Bilic

Video

Did Barry feel pressure of Neville's shirt?

Video

Crouch's honest assessment of life as a sub

Video

Speed climber v milk-drinking & biscuit-eating

  • From the section Sport
Video

'His shooting is laughable!' - Hart on West Ham welcome

Video

'Barba magic' sets up Saints try

Video

Peacock on Strictly, sequins & spray tans

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired