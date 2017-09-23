Premier League results and scores: Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea win

Harry Kane, Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku all continued their fine scoring starts to the season

The Premier League's top three all won on Saturday to extend their impressive starts to the season.

Manchester City edged ahead of rivals Manchester United on goal difference at the top of the table thanks to a 5-0 win over bottom side Crystal Palace, while Romelu Lukaku's eighth goal in eight games for United earned them a 1-0 victory at Southampton.

Despite providing stubborn resistance during the first half at Etihad Stadium, a clever Leroy Sane finish, Raheem Sterling's double, a Sergio Aguero strike and a late Fabian Delph effort mean Palace have now extended the record they set last week for the worst start to a Premier League season.

Defeat in Roy Hodgson's second league game leaves the Eagles having lost all six top-flight matches without scoring. They travel to Old Trafford next before a home fixture against Chelsea.

Talking of Chelsea, they ensured the gap to the two Manchester sides remains at three points as they secured a dominant 4-0 win at Stoke thanks to a hat-trick from Alvaro Morata, who now has six in seven games since arriving from Real Madrid, and Pedro's smart finish.

Tottenham complete the top four after Harry Kane scored twice to take his tally to six in four games in a fiery contest at West Ham. Spurs ran out 3-2 winners but had to survive a scare as the Hammers capitalised on Serge Aurier's dismissal to reduce the deficit, but Mauricio Pochettino's men held on for a third straight away win.

The last time they managed that feat at the start of the season was 1991-92.

There was some much-needed relief for Everton manager Ronald Koeman, whose side fought back from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1. Substitute Oumar Niasse - on for Wayne Rooney - scored twice to wipe out Joshua King's opener.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Rooney, who was left with blood pouring from his face after a first-half elbow when jumping for an aerial ball with Simon Francis, but no penalty was given. The former England captain was taken off after 55 minutes.

Swansea have now lost all three home league games so far this season and Watford won all three away after Richarlison's late winner earned the Hornets a 2-1 victory at the Liberty Stadium.

The first top-flight meeting between Burnley and Huddersfield since 1971 ended goalless.

In Scotland, Celtic moved five points clear at the top of the Premiership table with just seven games played as they won 2-0 at Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the season. We've got reaction to all of Saturday's Scottish football here.

In the Championship, the top three all won, with Leeds pipping Ipswich 3-2 in a thriller at Elland Road. There's reaction to all of Saturday's EFL games here.

Want more reaction to Saturday's Premier League matches? We've got the views of the managers and key players over in our live page.

Full Premier League match reports and reaction:

West Ham United 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield Town

Everton 2-1 Bournemouth

Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United

Stoke City 0-4 Chelsea

Swansea City 1-2 Watford

Leicester City v Liverpool (15:30 BST) - follow it live