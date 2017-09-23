BBC Sport - Kenny Shiels says his team's 5-0 hammering by Bray was 'hard to take'
Derry drubbing hard to take - Shiels
Derry City boss Kenny Shiels makes no attempt to hide his disappointment after his team's 5-0 home hammering by Bray Wanderers.
"It's really hard to take when you have got talent in your team and it's up to the manager to prepare the team properly," said Shiels, whose fourth-placed side are now only one point ahead of Bray in the battle for the probable last European spot.
"It was very poor tonight but it will come good believe me."
