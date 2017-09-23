BBC Sport - Stoke 0-4 Chelsea: Antonio Conte satisfied with 'difficult' win
Conte satisfied with 'difficult' Stoke win
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praises his hard-working side after their 4-0 Premier League win at Stoke.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke 0-4 Chelsea
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday at 22:25 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired