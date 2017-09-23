BBC Sport - West Ham 2-3 Spurs: Win means more than three points - Mauricio Pochettino
Win means more than three points - Pochettino
- From the section Football
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino feels his side's passionate display gave them the edge in their 3-2 victory against West Ham.
Match report: West Ham 2-3 Tottenham
