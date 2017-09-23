Neil Warnock: Cardiff success is triumph of spirit and ability, says manager

Joe Ralls scored his second goal of the season as he stroked home from the penalty spot to earn the victory for Cardiff at Sunderland

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock said spirit as well as ability was behind his side's great start to the Championship campaign.

The Bluebirds saw off Sunderland at the Stadium of Light with midfielder Joe Ralls scoring the winner form the penalty spot.

It leaves the Bluebirds level on points with Leeds and Wolves at the top of the table, but third on goal difference.

"They are a great bunch of lads," said Warnock.

"We've not got that top class, but we've got a great camaraderie and we've got ability. The bench is fantastic too.

"Things are really good right now, but I'm 68. I don't get carried away. We are not even a quarter of the way through.

"The fans are going to enjoy themselves, we've got a great atmosphere going. The whole town is with us. We are all together as a unit. Everybody wants us to do well."

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock was formerly in charge of Leeds for 63 games, winning 23 of those, drawing 15 and losing 25

Warnock also praised midfielder Craig Bryson who opened the scoring for the visitors, before Lynden Gooch levelled from the penalty spot ahead of Ralls and Cardiff having the final say.

'Get yourselves away from the TV'

Bryson has arrived on season-long loan from Derby and Warnock said the 30-year-old brought a lot of energy to the Bluebirds' dressing room.

"He created things for us as well. His enthusiasm rubs off on everybody. He's like a little jack in the box."

The three points on Wearside sets up a major clash at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, 26 September when Leeds are the visitors.

The Yorkshire club top the table currently on goal difference with Wolves second having scored more goals than the Bluebirds.

At the time, Warnock described the little more than 12 months he spent at Elland Road between February 2012 and April 2013 as the hardest of his long career.

But he said he was now looking forward to facing his former club and urged Cardiff fans who were still unsure to get to Leeds game and get behind their club.

"To those fans who are making up their minds, get yourselves away from the TV and get down there. We need those extra fans. The lads deserve it now," Warnock added.