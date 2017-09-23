FUS beat Sfaxien on penalties to reach Confed Cup semi-finals

The African Confederation Cup

FUS Rabat of Morocco defeated CS Sfaxien on penalties on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the African Confederation Cup.

The Moroccan club secured the win despite losing the second leg 1-0 in Tunisia, a result which levelled the quarter-final aggregate score at 1-1.

FUS then seized their place in the last four with a 5-4 victory on penalties.

Karim Aouadhi, who hit a 23rd-minute penalty in Sfax, was the only player not to score in the shootout.

It was an uncharacteristic miss by the tall midfielder, whose six-goal haul this season in Africa's second tier club competition included four penalties.

African Confederation Cup quarter-finals second legs CS Sfaxien 1-0 FUS Rabat (FUS win 5-4 on penalties after tie ends 1-1 on aggregate) Zesco United v SuperSport United (0-0) TP Mazembe v Al Hilal Obied (2-1) Club Africain v Mouloudia Alger (0-1)

Badr Boulahroud, Ivorian Lamine Diakite, El Mehdi El Bassil, Zakaria Belmaachi and Mohamed Saoud were the successful Rabat penalty-takers.

After Aouadhi fluffed his shootout spot-kick, Yassine Meriah, Hamza Mathlouthi, Alaa Marzouki and Oussema Amdouni netted for three-time Confederation Cup winners Sfaxien.

FUS will be away to title-holders TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo or Al Hilal Obied of Sudan next weekend in the first leg of the semi-final.

Mazembe hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Sudan as they prepare for Saturday's home leg in Lubumbashi.

In other games, Tunisia's Club Africain host Mouloudia Alger of Algeria trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

Zambia's Zesco United host SuperSport United of South Africa with their tie level at 0-0.