RSC Anderlecht v Celtic

Celtic's Dedryck Boyata could make his first European appearance of the season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic will be without defender Anthony Ralston in Wednesday's Champions League match away to Anderlecht.

Ralston, who started the 5-0 loss to Paris St-Germain, has a slight tear to his meniscus but will not need surgery.

Erik Sviatchenko and Eboue Kouassi remain out but Brussels-born defender Dedryck Boyata came through 90 minutes against Rangers after a recent injury.

Anderlecht midfielder Sven Kums serves a one-game ban and winger Andy Najar is out through injury.

While Brendan Rodgers' side extended their unbeaten domestic run to 57 matches with a 2-0 derby victory at Ibrox, the Belgian champions have made a poor start to their league defence.

Anderlecht sit seventh in the table, with just three wins from their opening eight matches.

Swiss coach Rene Weiler was sacked before their weekend victory at Waasland Beveren, with Argentine Nicolas Frutos in charge on an interim basis.

Celtic were humbled in Glasgow by a rampant Paris St-Germain

The clubs' only past meetings came in the 2003-04 group stage of this competition, with each team registering a home win.

"We are playing at home so I would say that we are the favourites," said Frutos. "If Celtic were at home I would say they were the favourites.

"Our opponents are a strong collective. They have a good mix, a lot of speed up front, physically strong, a well-organised defence and good technique on the ball.

"They do not play what we would consider to be a 100% Scottish style. They have dangerous players like Patrick Roberts and the captain [Scott Brown], who has been with them for such a long time. We will have to be at our best to win."

Rodgers' side picked up two points away from home in last season's Champions League group campaign.

"When you are playing at home then you will see that as an advantage for you, as we see when we play in front of 60,000 people," said the Celtic boss.

"We love to play at home but we are a team that enjoys playing away because the space can open up a little bit more.

"The home team sometimes have to come and try to show their supporters that they have the intent to win and of course that works well for us also.

"We can control the ball, be good in possession but we are also a fast team who can counter-attack.

"But I am sure it makes for a good game and we will see how it turns out."

MATCH FACTS