Champions League - Group B
Anderlecht19:45Celtic
Venue: Constant Vanden Stockstadion

RSC Anderlecht v Celtic

Dedryck Boyata
Celtic's Dedryck Boyata could make his first European appearance of the season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic will be without defender Anthony Ralston in Wednesday's Champions League match away to Anderlecht.

Ralston, who started the 5-0 loss to Paris St-Germain, has a slight tear to his meniscus but will not need surgery.

Erik Sviatchenko and Eboue Kouassi remain out but Brussels-born defender Dedryck Boyata came through 90 minutes against Rangers after a recent injury.

Anderlecht midfielder Sven Kums serves a one-game ban and winger Andy Najar is out through injury.

While Brendan Rodgers' side extended their unbeaten domestic run to 57 matches with a 2-0 derby victory at Ibrox, the Belgian champions have made a poor start to their league defence.

Anderlecht sit seventh in the table, with just three wins from their opening eight matches.

Swiss coach Rene Weiler was sacked before their weekend victory at Waasland Beveren, with Argentine Nicolas Frutos in charge on an interim basis.

Edison Cavani scored twice as PSG routed Celtic in Glasgow
Celtic were humbled in Glasgow by a rampant Paris St-Germain

The clubs' only past meetings came in the 2003-04 group stage of this competition, with each team registering a home win.

"We are playing at home so I would say that we are the favourites," said Frutos. "If Celtic were at home I would say they were the favourites.

"Our opponents are a strong collective. They have a good mix, a lot of speed up front, physically strong, a well-organised defence and good technique on the ball.

"They do not play what we would consider to be a 100% Scottish style. They have dangerous players like Patrick Roberts and the captain [Scott Brown], who has been with them for such a long time. We will have to be at our best to win."

Rodgers' side picked up two points away from home in last season's Champions League group campaign.

"When you are playing at home then you will see that as an advantage for you, as we see when we play in front of 60,000 people," said the Celtic boss.

"We love to play at home but we are a team that enjoys playing away because the space can open up a little bit more.

"The home team sometimes have to come and try to show their supporters that they have the intent to win and of course that works well for us also.

"We can control the ball, be good in possession but we are also a fast team who can counter-attack.

"But I am sure it makes for a good game and we will see how it turns out."

Celtic's chances of progress

MATCH FACTS

  • Celtic have not won any of their past 16 European group stage fixtures in the Champions League or Europa League (D7 L9).
  • Celtic's last Champions League group stage victory was a 2-1 home success against Ajax on 22 October 2013. Their record since is D3 L7.
  • Anderlecht have lost only one of their past seven home matches in European competition (W5 D1).
  • But they have won just one of their past seven home games in the Champions League group stage (1W, 6L).
  • Anderlecht's overall record against Scottish sides is W1 D4 L5; at home it is W1 D2 L2.
  • Celtic's record in Belgium is W0 D1 L2; they have won all three home matches against Belgian sides.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 27th September 2017

View all Champions League fixtures

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd11003033
2CSKA11002113
3Benfica100112-10
4Basel100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG11005053
2Bayern Mun11003033
3Anderlecht100103-30
4Celtic100105-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea11006063
2Atl Madrid10100001
3Roma10100001
4FK Qarabag100106-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11003033
2Sporting11003213
3Olympiakos100123-10
4Juventus100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla20202202
2Spartak Moscow20201102
3Liverpool20202202
4NK Maribor20201102

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City21104044
2Shakt Donsk21102114
3Napoli201112-11
4Feyenoord201104-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas21103124
2Monaco20201102
3RB Leipzig20201102
4FC Porto201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid21103034
2Tottenham21103124
3Bor Dortmd201113-21
4Apoel Nic201103-31
View full Champions League tables

