Scottish Gossip: Old Firm derby, Celtic, Rangers, McCrorie

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Rangers will be scarred from their 5-1 Old Firm derby defeat at Ibrox in April, ahead of today's clash between the city rivals at the same venue. (Various)

Teenage defender Ross McCrorie is expected to make his Old Firm debut at the heart of Rangers' defence after Bruno Alves was ruled out through injury. (Various)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is keeping a list of decisions Scotland's referees make against the Ibrox club. "I am going to do an account list 'for and against'," he says. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown insists he relishes the white-hot atmosphere of the Old Firm derby. "You still get a wee bit of butterflies going out," says Brown. "That will to win drives you on." (Various)

Pedro Caixinha would be making a "massive call" if he leaves veteran striker Kenny Miller out of his starting XI in this afternoon's Old Firm derby, according to former Rangers skipper Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton expects Brendan Rodgers' side to control the Old Firm derby but sees central defence as the "most vulnerable" part of the team. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is on course for "a wonderful season" if he continues his goalscoring form for the rest of the Premiership campaign, according to former Ibrox favourite Marco Negri. (Daily Record)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra believes his team-mates are in for a rude awakening when mild-mannered boss Craig Levein eventually loses his cool. "It's something some of the players haven't experienced yet. Only me and Prince Buaben have," says Berra. (Various)