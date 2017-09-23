BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Crusaders held to 1-1 draw by Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon hold Crusaders at Seaview

Crusaders drop points at home for the second week in a row as they are held to a 1-1 draw by Dungannon Swifts at Seaview.

Stephen Baxter's men looked to have sealed the win when Jordan Owens scored in the second half, only for Chris Hegarty to equalise two minutes later.

Crusaders drop to fourth in the table and lie five points behind leaders Coleraine.

