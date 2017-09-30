Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir v Edinburgh City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling760121101118
2Peterhead7412169713
3Stenhousemuir7331127512
4Montrose732289-111
5Elgin73131210210
6Berwick7304816-89
7Clyde72231214-28
8Annan Athletic7214111017
9Edinburgh City7205514-96
10Cowdenbeath712439-65
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired