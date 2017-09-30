Stenhousemuir v Edinburgh City
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|7
|6
|0
|1
|21
|10
|11
|18
|2
|Peterhead
|7
|4
|1
|2
|16
|9
|7
|13
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|7
|3
|3
|1
|12
|7
|5
|12
|4
|Montrose
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|11
|5
|Elgin
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|10
|2
|10
|6
|Berwick
|7
|3
|0
|4
|8
|16
|-8
|9
|7
|Clyde
|7
|2
|2
|3
|12
|14
|-2
|8
|8
|Annan Athletic
|7
|2
|1
|4
|11
|10
|1
|7
|9
|Edinburgh City
|7
|2
|0
|5
|5
|14
|-9
|6
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|7
|1
|2
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|5
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired