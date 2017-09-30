Scottish League One
Forfar15:00Stranraer
Venue: Station Park

Forfar Athletic v Stranraer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers76102131819
2Arbroath74121911813
3Ayr74121911813
4Albion74031816212
5East Fife740389-112
6Stranraer73131516-110
7Alloa7223913-48
8Airdrieonians7214710-37
9Queen's Park7115517-124
10Forfar7106419-153
