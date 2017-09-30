Ayr United v East Fife
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|7
|6
|1
|0
|21
|3
|18
|19
|2
|Arbroath
|7
|4
|1
|2
|19
|11
|8
|13
|3
|Ayr
|7
|4
|1
|2
|19
|11
|8
|13
|4
|Albion
|7
|4
|0
|3
|18
|16
|2
|12
|5
|East Fife
|7
|4
|0
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|12
|6
|Stranraer
|7
|3
|1
|3
|15
|16
|-1
|10
|7
|Alloa
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|8
|Airdrieonians
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|7
|9
|Queen's Park
|7
|1
|1
|5
|5
|17
|-12
|4
|10
|Forfar
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|19
|-15
|3
