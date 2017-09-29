National League
Wrexham15:00Sutton United
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Sutton United

Chris Dunn
Chris Dunn spent five years with Northampton Town

Wrexham goalkeeper Chris Dunn has returned to training this week and could be available for selection.

However, Christian Dibble remains sidelined and Sam Wedgbury serves his one match suspension.

Table-toppers Sutton know they will be leapfrogged by fifth-placed Wrexham unless they pick up at least a point.

Craig Eastmond is missing for Sutton after picking up a fifth yellow card but defender Louis John will feature after his England C selection.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th September 2017

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • BarrowBarrow15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • BromleyBromley15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00ChesterChester
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00GuiseleyGuiseley
  • WokingWoking15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
View all National League fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United127141615122
2Aldershot126332011921
3Dover12633158721
4Halifax126331511421
5Wrexham12633106421
6Woking127051918121
7Dag & Red125522517820
8Macclesfield126241214-220
9Maidstone United125431815319
10Bromley125341815318
11Maidenhead United125341714318
12Boreham Wood125252016417
13Leyton Orient125251720-317
14Gateshead124441512316
15Eastleigh123721311216
16Ebbsfleet122911615115
17Hartlepool124351113-215
18Tranmere1234589-113
19Barrow122641414012
20Fylde122641922-312
21Chester122551219-711
22Guiseley12165820-129
23Solihull Moors122281221-98
24Torquay120481125-144
View full National League table

